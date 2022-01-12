Batwoman is back with all new action on Utah’s CW30

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (ABC4 Utah) – The bat is back.. on CW30 with all new action-packed episodes of Batwoman. Season 3 of the hit superhero series airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW Network, Utah’s CW30 locally. Actress and director Javicia Leslie made entertainment history by being the first black actress to play DC Comic’s icnonic Batwoman character on TV. She was introduced to the Batwoman series as a character named Ryan Wilder, who takes on the responsibility of protecting Gotham as Batwoman.

Batwoman — “Trust Destiny” — Image Number: XXX — Pictured: Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The talented actress is getting noticed by Hollywood. Los Angeles Magazine named Leslie as one of “Hollywood’s New A-List” stars, and The Hollywood Reporter calls her the “next big thing.”

Leslie says she loves playing this character on TV. She says the character of Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (an out lesbian, athletic, raw and passionate) is a complex, but rewarding fun role to play.

Javicia has been featured in Women’s Health and Emmy Magazine for her breakout series regular role on CBS’ #1 drama, “God Friended Me”. A light, hour-long procedural from “Alcatraz” co-creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, the uplifting series explored questions of faith, existence, and science. Centered on ‘Miles Finer’ (Brandon Micheal Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he is “friended” by God on Facebook, he unwittingly becomes an agent for change in the lives and destinies of others around him. Javicia played Miles’ sister, ‘Ali’, who identifies as a lesbian, encouraging and mending the relationship between he and his father, ‘Reverend Arthur Finer’ (EMMY Award-winning actor Joe Morton). Javicia captivated an audience of over 10 million people each week in the US as the “…most watched freshman series last year” and was seen in 265 countries around the globe in over 65 different languages.

On the feature film front, Javicia recently tackled the lead role of ‘Corina’ in the hilarious comedic feature film, ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID, penned by NAACP nominated, Yvette Nicole Brown, and now streaming on Netflix. While always being a bridesmaid in a whirlwind of weddings, Corina questions if love and marriage can coexist and what that means for her future as she bravely re-enters the dating scene. Time will only tell if Corina will Always Be A Bridesmaid or if the love of her life is around the corner. Additionally, Javicia has also begun stretching her muscles behind the camera as well, directing two short films, BLACK EXCELLENCE (won BEST Short film at the DC Black Film Festival) and HOWL, which made their rounds on the festival circuit last year.

Batwoman — Image Number: BWNS2_Javica_Seamless_0555r — Pictured: Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder — Photo: Nino Muñoz/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Born in Augsburg, Germany to military parents, Javicia was primarily raised in Prince Georges County, Maryland, with a passion for performing early on. Following school, she took on a job while working in D.C. helping soldiers and their families all while producing her own play and starting to test the waters with hosting. When she landed her first agent, wanting to pursue acting and the performing arts as a career she left her job, packed up, and set out to Los Angeles. Javicia gained major visibility with the Lifetime Movie KILLER COACH, the TV series “Chef Julian” and her recurring appearances on the CBS “MacGyver” reboot. Her first lead role was starring on BET’s “The Family Business” alongside acting vet, Ernie Hudson. The series consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cable shows on TV during its run.

When Javicia isn’t working, she splits her time between Los Angeles and New York and combines her passion for fitness and philanthropy to orchestrate events periodically with all funds raised being donated to a local or national charity. An ardent vegan, she also enjoys cooking new vegan recipes and spending time with her rescue dog Judah.