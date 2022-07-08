OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Weber County first responders are gearing up to see which department can recruit the most blood donors – and votes — during the community’s first American Red Cross Battle of the Badges blood drive. The competition takes place Monday and Tuesday, July 11 and 12, at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Warehouse,1387 Depot Drive, from noon to 6 p.m.

During the event, the Weber County Sheriff ‘s Department & Weber Fire District will compete to see which group can recruit the most blood donors. “The blood drive encourages community members to join local first responders to help save lives,” said Michael Smauldon, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Utah. “Donors at the blood drive will also choose their favorite agency before they donate, and the winning team of first responders will be announced at the close of the drive Tuesday.”

By helping replenish the blood supply, first responders go above and beyond the call of duty, regardless of who wins the competition, said Paul Sullivan, Fire Chief, Weber Fire District. “We like challenges with the sheriff’s office, but this is a challenge I do not mind losing, because the community wins,” he said.

To help meet the need for donations this summer, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma July 1-31, 2022, will be automatically entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package for outdoor adventure, including a Nine Foot Standup Paddleboard, Beach Cruiser Bicycle, Smokeless Portable Fire Pit, One-Seater Kayak and a $500 gift card to put toward accessories.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the blood drive by going to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS and using the GvH sponsor code.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org,

call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.