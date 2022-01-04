SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – January is National Oatmeal Month and to celebrate, The Daily Dish is baking up a batch of healthy banana oatmeal cookies. This recipe is so simple, it has only 3 ingredients and takes minutes to prepare. The serving size, each cookie, as small, but they are delightful. Enjoy!

HEALTHY BANANA OATMEAL COOKIES

INGREDIENTS

• 2 medium ripe bananas, mashed

• 1 cup of uncooked quick oats*

• 1/4 cup crushed walnuts

INSTRUCTIONS

• Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a non-stick cookie sheet with cooking spray or use a Silpat.

• Combine the mashed bananas and oats in a bowl. Fold in the walnuts.

• Place a tablespoon of each on the cookie sheet.

• Bake 15 minutes. Makes 16 cookies.

*Use gluten free oats such as Bob’s Red Mill quick oats to make them gluten free.

Leftover cookies can be frozen; let them cool then wrap tight in plastic wrap and freeze. Thaw or heat in microwave a few seconds before eating.