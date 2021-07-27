Balance of Nature steps up to help Pine View Highschool and one inspiring coach miles away

Balance of Nature, a fruit and vegetable company based in St George, Utah stepped up to offer some service opportunities to student-athletes at Pine View High School. The Utah-based company thought they were helping the school get some much-needed funds for their football program. Instead, the $2,000 that Balance of Nature donated to Pine View highschool was repackaged for a greater purpose. The students and their inspiring football coach chose to do something remarkable: They decided to donate the money to the head coach of another football team miles away.

Erik Thompson, the head coach of the Ogden High School football team is battling ALS. The debilitating disease is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. The disease has already taken use of his right arm, use of some of his left arm, and is starting in on his neck. Eventually, it will likely affect Coach Thompson’s ability to write, grip, walk, stand, speak, swallow, and breathe.

Coach Erik Thompson with his wife.

The players and Coach Hosner at Pine View High School will continue to help Coach Thompson with several more service projects planned throughout the year. The spirit of service to others is well and truly ingrained in the students at Pine View and companies like Balance of Nature are always happy to endorse and support initiatives set in motion by such incredible people.

Learn more about Coach Erik Thompson. Find out more about ALS and how you might be able to help by going to his website.

