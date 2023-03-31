LAYTON, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Snowy weather is on the way to several parts of the state, and what better way to spend a cozy weekend than cuddling up with a new book? Jason Wright, the author of “Rise Today” shares an strong message of hope and kindness in his newest book.

“Rise Today” is an extension of the actions taken at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when many people felt isolated and unsure of how to proceed. The book’s message is to take small steps every day to improve your life and to find hope in the present moment.

Wright has been active in spreading this message of hope, and he is leading a “kindness card movement” in which his readers and social media followers from around the country send him gift cards. Wright then distributes these cards to people in need, making small gestures that can have a huge impact on people’s lives. He recounts a story of a homeless man in Salt Lake City who was moved to tears when he received a McDonald’s gift card, as it gave him not only a meal but also hope that he was not alone.

Wright will be signing copies of his book at Layton Deseret Book (754 N Main St, Layton, UT 84041) at 5:00 p.m. today.