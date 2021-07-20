Aspiring musicians perform at Bearfoot Fest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Music education students at Salt Lake Community College are playing to the beat of their own drummer, literally. Club Resonance is a student driven organization at SLCC that supports the music department and its aspiring performers. The club’s purpose is to provide real world experience and training to musicians and music students.

Salt Lake Community College offers programs and degrees to students interested in recording technology, audio engineering and audio production, media music including for films, music and video game composition.

Club Resonance is hosting the Bearfoot Fest 2021 Thursday, July 22 at Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus (1575 South State St., SLC) on the east side courtyard of the campus. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and features musical performances by college bands and SLCC students and various performers from Utah’s vast music community. The event is free and open to the public to attend.