(The Daily Dish) Caitlin Tursic, CFOO for Make-A-Wish Utah, and Nico Pesci, Founder and President of Pesci Financial joined Nicea today to how together they create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Make-A-Wish Utah faces a record number of wishes waiting to be granted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than ever before, wishes need the support of our community to grant the wish of every eligible child.

DRIVE FOR WISHES 2022

April is an important month for Make-A-Wish Utah. They’re kicking off their 4th annual Drive for Wishes campaign on April 1 and they’re celebrating World Wish Day on April 29, which marks the anniversary of the first wish ever granted.

The Drive for Wishes campaign is designed to bring communities together to grant wishes and raise funds. Throughout April, you will see the wish car, donated by Strong Auto, driving around the state granting wishes.

It takes a community of people and organizations that believe in the power of a wish to come together to donate their time and resources to make wish granting possible.

Nico Pesci with Pesci Financial has a special announcement:

Every year, their firm sets aside a portion of revenue for charitable contributions, and they’ve been supporting Make-A-Wish for a few years now and have been honored to help grant life-changing wishes. It’s been a tremendous experience for their firm and clients to be involved in these campaigns and meet these wonderful kids and their families.

Last year, they decided to do a large partnership with Make a Wish for 2022 and set aside $50k to be used as matching funds for donations throughout April and encourage others to get involved with World Wish Day.

RESTORE HOPE WITH A WISH

During the pandemic, the CDC reported that mental health-related emergency department visits increased for children ages 5 -17. For wish families in Utah and across the country, the pandemic has exacerbated the traumatic stress of families with children battling a critical illness.

Make-A-Wish Utah staff, volunteers, and supporters have heard wish families state time and time again that their wish changed their lives. Recently, Make-A-Wish America conducted a new study that quantifies the lasting, long-term impact a wish can have on wish children and families facing trauma stemming from a critical illness.

Results showed after their child’s wish was granted, 94% of parents recalled seeing improvements in their child’s emotional well-being, while 91% of parents reported the wish gave their child a better chance of surviving their illness. Lastly, 95% of pediatric doctors reported that the wish improved their patients’ emotional and physical well-being.

When you help grant a wish, you restore hope for wish kids and give them renewed motivation to persevere and envision a brighter future. In prep for World Wish Day on April 29th, look for Make-A-Wish in your community and online as we share the life-changing power of a wish.

Find more information about Make-A-Wish Utah by visiting their website.