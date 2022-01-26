Are you positive about cleaning your home in the most effective manner for this day and age with COVID concerns?

(The Daily Dish) If you have carpet in your home, you may think you know exactly how to clean and maintain it. It seems simple enough: you vacuum, spot treat the smaller stains, and scrub hard on bigger ones. But you might be accidentally making a carpet cleaning mistake that could cause long-term damage to your soft, smooth, and versatile flooring.

To keep your carpet looking fresh and clean, the professionals say to avoid using soap and instead use water, but why?

Carpet cleaning can be a sticky business.

Jake Stone, the General Manager of Zerorez Salt Lake City joined us in the studio to share the difference between their no-soap technology that leaves nothing behind and “the other guys” potentially damaging cleaning process.

Unlike their competitors, Zerorez does not use soap to clean, but rather what they call Powered Water. Water is run through an electrolysis process, altering the molecule.

It is slick to the touch and has all the cleaning properties of soap, but none of the side effects. Soap can be difficult to rinse out and often leaves a sticky residue on the carpet. Powered Water eliminates the need for soap and dries just like water, leaving nothing behind.

Zerorez also has an exclusive product called MicroSeal. MicroSeal penetrates the fiber to its core and protects it from the inside out from both permanent stains and sun damage. It can be used on nearly any fabric, from carpet to furniture to leather.

Zerorez will help with the first step the CDC recommends – cleaning.

The CDC states “Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. Cleaning does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.”

Cleaning will prepare you to follow the second step the CDC recommends – disinfecting. They advise “Disinfecting refers to using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but killing germs on a surface after cleaning, can further lower the risk of spreading infection.

Also – specifically for carpet the CDC recommends. “For soft (porous) surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes, remove visible contamination if present and clean with appropriate cleaners indicated for use on these surfaces. After cleaning – use products with the EPA-approved emerging viral pathogen claims that are suitable for porous surfaces.”

Did you know the quality of the air in your home can be as much as 5x -10x worse than the air outdoors?

The list of potential allergens and pathogens in your ductwork is long: bacteria, kitchen grease, pet dander and more. In fact, the EPA lists indoor air quality as one of the top 5 health threats in America. Zerorez offers the most advanced, powerful air duct cleaning system available. You can trust in their patent-pending technology to keep you breathing easy and feeling well.

Zerorez is currently offering a 3-Room cleaning special: 3 rooms pretreated and cleaned for $89.95. You can also get $50 off air duct cleaning when you call and mention you saw Jake on The Daily Dish!

If you’d like to schedule a cleaning or get additional information, visit the Zerorez website for Salt Lake County or Davis County or you can give them a call at (801) 288-9376.

*Sponsored Content.