Are you on a diet? This healthy Stir Fry recipe is packed full of nutrients and flavor, make it at home tonight!

This recipe is packed full of nutrients and flavor!

Ingredients:

1 lb. flank steak

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 yellow or white onion, chopped

4 cups broccoli florets

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup water

1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

2 garlic cloves, diced

Pinch, crushed red pepper flakes

4 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons white or black sesame seeds

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Season steak with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add oil.

medium-high heat, add oil. Cook the beef for 5-6 minutes. Remove from pan to a plate. Cover with tinfoil.

In the same skillet over medium heat, sauté onion and for 5-6 minutes.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water. Add soy sauce, ginger, garlic and red pepper flakes to the bowl.

Add mixture to pan; cook 3-4 minutes until sauce starts to thicken. Add steak strips to the pan; combine well. Cook an additional 2-3 minutes.

Serve immediately over noodles or rice, if desired.

Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

ENJOY!

