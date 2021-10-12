Are you looking for ways to teach younger kids about bullying prevention?

(Salt Lake City, Utah) – This October, in support of National Bullying Prevention Month, Golden Rule Project, a Utah-based non-profit organization with a mission to increase awareness of the practice of compassion and kindness by exploring and sharing the universal principle of the Golden Rule, will partner with Spy Hop, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, Phillips Gallery and Bonneville Media Group to launch Build A PSA, a multi-media initiative that enlists Utah children to share their opinions on how to disarm bullying using the Golden Rule.

With support from the R. Harold Burton Foundation and other anonymous donors, and in collaboration with Utah-based youth media arts organization, Spy Hop, Build a PSA emphasizes the importance of practicing acts of compassion by encouraging children ages five to sixteen enrolled at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake to design or write a public service announcement dedicated to creating a better understanding of the Golden Rule through the lens of bullying.

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you; People all over the world call this The

Golden Rule,” said Bonnie Phillips, Founder of Golden Rule Project. “It’s important to be

reminded, especially when it comes to bullying, of the power of treating others the way we want to

be treated.”

Examples of the Golden Rule in a bullying situation: Considering how others might feel before acting, speaking, texting or posting on social media. Being mindful that your actions and words have real consequences Responding with kindness and with firm boundaries Standing up for yourself and each other Reporting a bullying incident to an adult Telling a friend or a loved one about the incident

Adults can help too. Kids learn from adults’ actions. By treating others with kindness and respect, adults show the kids in their lives that there is no place for bullying. Even if it seems like they are not paying attention, kids are watching how adults manage stress and conflict, as well as how they treat their friends, coworkers, and families.

According to the Center for Disease Control, one out of every five students reports being bullied and children who experience bullying are at increased risk for negative outcomes, including poor school adjustment, sleep difficulties, anxiety, and depression. “The Build a PSA program gives children a creative platform to be heard, said Phillips. “It gives children the opportunity to create a piece of media that teaches other children and our community, how to communicate from a position of strength, compassion, and confidence in everyday life.”

Examples of bullying include: Being the subject of gossip, rumors or lies Being made fun of, called names, or insulted Pushed, shoved, tripped, or spit on Leaving out/exclusion Threatened with harm or making others do things they don’t want to do Destroying property on purpose

It can result in negative outcomes ranging from physical injury, social to emotional distress, depression, anxiety, self-harm and even death.

The program includes two on-demand promotional videos developed in partnership with Spy Hop and engaging, easy-to-follow instructions that provide a step-by-step process for children of all ages to learn how to create their own written or visual Golden Rule PSA. Videos and instructions are on their website.

Kids can share their PSA on social media throughout October to create awareness for National Bullying Prevention Month. The 2021 Build a PSA initiative will culminate with a children’s art exhibition at Phillips Gallery’s Dibble Gallery located at 444 E 200 S in downtown Salt Lake City October 14 – 28, 2021, featuring Build a PSA visual art submissions from children ages five to sixteen enrolled at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, open to the public.

About the Golden Rule Project – Located in Salt Lake City, Utah and founded in 2006, Golden Rule Project (GRP) is a non-profit 501(c)3 public charity with a mission to increase awareness of the practice of compassion and kindness by exploring and sharing the universal principle of the Golden Rule among communities, families, caregivers, educators, students, and professionals through the development and

implementation of programs, education and the arts. Golden Rule Project has no religious or political affiliations but rather explores the Golden Rule as a basic human value.