(The Daily Dish) Beth Mitchell, NHMU senior manager, external communications, and Explorer Corps project Lead joined us today to talk about an exciting summer activity for all ages that is available across the state!

Explorer Corps is the NHMU’s statewide Edu-adventure program designed to introduce Utahns and visitors to the natural history wonders that exist in every single county. The program began on Friday, May 26, and will continue to run through Monday, September 5, 2022, plus summers after! This is a great summer activity for all the kids who have been out of school and might be getting a little bored.

Using a passport booklet or the natural history explorer corps smartphone app, participants will find directions, itineraries, and education about a spot of natural or cultural history significance in every county in the State of Utah.

In addition to fun for kids during the summer, this also allows parents to participate in fun and educational experiences with their families, while teaching kids travel tips and destinations for summer!

You can head on over and follow the Natural History Museum of Utah on Instagram and you will have an opportunity to win Explorer Corps weekly prize packs! They’re also excited to announce that anyone can enter the Race to 29 sweepstakes to win 1 of 2, week-long road trips in a state-of-the-art Winnebago from Kellville Vans.

Make sure to visit their website, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for more exciting information!