Are you looking for a new, healthy recipe to try for dinner this week?

Beef Taco Ingredients:

1 lb. flank or skirt steak

2 tablespoons steak seasoning

12 corn or flour tortillas, warmed

Chipotle Slaw ingredients:

3 cups cabbage, shredded

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 large chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, diced

1 jalapeños, diced (optional)

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Season steak with steak seasoning on both sides. On a greased grill or skillet, cook steak to desired doneness. Let rest for five minutes. Thinly slice against the grain.

For the Chipotle Slaw, combine all ingredients in a large bowl. (Note: For the best flavor, make ahead of time and refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours.

To assemble, divide steak on the warmed tortillas. Top with desired amount of coleslaw. Serve immediately.

Enjoy!

