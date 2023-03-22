SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — The Holi Festival of Colors is set to bring its vibrant and lively atmosphere to Spanish Fork this weekend.

Last year, the event drew in 20,000 attendees over a two-day period, and this year’s festival promises to be just as exciting. Attendees can expect hourly color throws, interactive dance and yoga sessions, vegetarian cuisine, and crafts for all ages.

But that’s not all. This year’s performing lineup features an array of talented DJs, bands, and musicians, including Crisanto Santa Ana, Daniel Sabin, Junior Miranda, Jai Krishna & the Ananda Groove bands, the Namrock Band, Bali Rico, Janardhan Das, and Samadhi Vibration.

To keep the dance party going strong, Bollypop Utah, Bolly X Utah, Team Harsh, and the Punjabi Arts Academy will also be in attendance, with standout performers such as Aakansha Maheswari, Sarika Das, Sujanya Subramanian, and Malini Tanneja.

Tickets for the Festival of Colors can be purchased online for $7.00, with gate tickets available for $10.00. Children aged 12 and under can enter for free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Plenty of $5 all-day parking is available across State Road to the east of the temple, and colors will be available onsite. Attendees are reminded that no outside colors are allowed.

The Festival of Colors ® is a celebration of joy, love, and unity, and this year’s event is shaping up to be one of the best yet. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the magic of this incredible festival. Mark you calendar for March 25 and 26, the festival runs from 10 am until 5 pm on Saturday and from 11 am until 4 pm on Sunday.