SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to take up CPR training in honor of American Heart Month.

With the aim of having at least one person in each household trained in CPR or Hands-Only CPR, the Red Cross is emphasizing the importance of knowing what to do in the event of a heart attack.

According to the Red Cross, CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest. The organization is encouraging all Utah residents to take CPR training classes, which are available both in person and online.

The Red Cross is also offering free Hands-Only CPR training at schools, businesses, community groups, and religious organizations upon request.

In addition to CPR training, the Red Cross has also made available a free First Aid app that provides information on handling common emergencies, including how to perform CPR and use an AED.

American Heart Month was first proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in February 1964. The Red Cross is joining other organizations to reinforce the importance of heart health, healthy lifestyle, and what to do in case of a heart attack.