SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – National Volunteer Week is here, and the American Red Cross is praising the efforts of volunteers who have been helping out with their mission. According to Jeremiah Lefranca, the Executive Director of the Greater Salt Lake Chapter, there are over 1,200 volunteers in the state of Utah alone who dedicate their time to helping people in need.

During this week, the Red Cross is hosting several events to recognize and celebrate their volunteers. Personal letters are also being sent out to thank volunteers for their years of service and the tremendous work they do nationwide.

Volunteers cover every aspect of the Red Cross mission, including helping veterans in hospitals, organizing blood drives, and responding to disasters both locally and nationally. With disasters on the rise, the Red Cross is always in need of more volunteers to answer the call for help.

According to Lefranca, volunteering for the Red Cross is a meaningful experience that allows individuals to make a difference in their community. Volunteers see the impact of their work firsthand and are passionate about serving others.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Interested individuals can visit redcross.org/volunteer to learn more about available positions and find the right one for them.

I