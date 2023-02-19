SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Amazon Merch on Demand is taking school spirit and pride to a whole new fashionable level and making it super easy for you to order your favorite school-branded hoodies, t-shirts, sweatshirts and more conveniently online.

Merch on Demand is Amazon’s print-on-demand service that allows customers to shop millions of designs from independent designers as well as popular brands with Prime fast shipping and free returns. Each design is made to order and prints only after purchase to minimize unsold stock.

In collaboration with licensees Merch on Demand just launched more than 40,000 products of officially-licensed collegiate merchandise across more than 200 participating schools from across the US, including University of Utah, Brigham Young University, Utah State University, and Utah Valley University.

Amazon’s print-on-demand service allows customers to buy hoodies, sweatshirts, long- and short-sleeved t-shirts, and tanks from their favorite schools via Amazon’s Fanshop. Click here to shop now!

@AmazonFashion on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter