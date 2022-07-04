Here’s the perfect salad to help you celebrate America’s Independence Day on The Fourth of July.. or perfect for any summer evening.
All American Garden Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 Head of 4 Cups of Lettuce (Choose Your Favorite Greens) – Chef Suggests Chopped
- 1-2 Cups of Cherry Tomatoes, whole or halved – chef’s choice
- Green, Red, Orange and/or Yellow Peppers – 1 cup sliced of diced
- 3 Green Onions, chopped
- 4-6 strips of cooked bacon, crumbled
- 2 TBS Fresh Chives, minced
- 1/4-cup of Fresh Parsley leaves
- Shaved Parmesan Cheese
- Salt to taste
- Black Pepper to taste
Add your favorite protein of choice – grilled chicken or steak is chef’s suggestion
Recommended Dressing – A Lite Buttermilk Ranch, Blue Cheese or a lite lemon vingarette