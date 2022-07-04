Here’s the perfect salad to help you celebrate America’s Independence Day on The Fourth of July.. or perfect for any summer evening.

All American Garden Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 Head of 4 Cups of Lettuce (Choose Your Favorite Greens) – Chef Suggests Chopped
  • 1-2 Cups of Cherry Tomatoes, whole or halved – chef’s choice
  • Green, Red, Orange and/or Yellow Peppers – 1 cup sliced of diced
  • 3 Green Onions, chopped
  • 4-6 strips of cooked bacon, crumbled
  • 2 TBS Fresh Chives, minced
  • 1/4-cup of Fresh Parsley leaves
  • Shaved Parmesan Cheese
  • Salt to taste
  • Black Pepper to taste

Add your favorite protein of choice – grilled chicken or steak is chef’s suggestion

Recommended Dressing – A Lite Buttermilk Ranch, Blue Cheese or a lite lemon vingarette