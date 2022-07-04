Here’s the perfect salad to help you celebrate America’s Independence Day on The Fourth of July.. or perfect for any summer evening.

All American Garden Salad

Ingredients:

1 Head of 4 Cups of Lettuce (Choose Your Favorite Greens) – Chef Suggests Chopped

1-2 Cups of Cherry Tomatoes, whole or halved – chef’s choice

Green, Red, Orange and/or Yellow Peppers – 1 cup sliced of diced

3 Green Onions, chopped

4-6 strips of cooked bacon, crumbled

2 TBS Fresh Chives, minced

1/4-cup of Fresh Parsley leaves

Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Salt to taste

Black Pepper to taste

Add your favorite protein of choice – grilled chicken or steak is chef’s suggestion

Recommended Dressing – A Lite Buttermilk Ranch, Blue Cheese or a lite lemon vingarette