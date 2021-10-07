Aiming to have all communities free of domestic violence and sexual assault

(The Daily Dish) Canyon Creek Services is a non-profit domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy center focused on serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence. They offer a very robust prevention and community outreach program to try to stop violence before it happens and they’re also part of the statewide campaign for Stop the Violence Utah.

Unfortunately with COVID-19, there were a lot of other hidden pandemics. Domestic Violence was something that people had work or school as “safe places” and for a lot of people when those were shut down, they didn’t have anywhere to go. These closures really illustrated the need for services.

Last year Canyon Creek Services received 669 emergency hotline calls and they also served 739 survivors just in their area of Beaver, Iron, and Garfield county. These numbers are more than ever before. They saw a dramatic spike in March of 2020 when stay-at-home orders were issued as compared to March of 2019.

There is obviously a need to keep people safe when it comes to COVID-19 but this is the area they saw that without the resources of work and school there was a negative impact on a lot of families. Luckily because of the impacts this had, it has created additional awareness and has made it to where more people are talking about the problem and they’re wanting to fix it.

Also, along with the Stop the Violence Utah Campaign, it can give us a great opportunity to raise awareness about Domestic Violence in the state of Utah. One in Three women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime which is shocking to many people. This initiative and others like it are a great way to raise awareness as well as educate individuals and families about how they can help.

If you or a loved one is struggling it helps to know what you should do. At Canyon Creek Services there are a couple of options for you depending on where you live.

Canyon Creek Services provides free and confidential services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Iron, Beaver, and Garfield counties. Services include emergency shelter, crisis intervention, information and referral, court and medical advocacy, mental health services, housing advocacy, safety planning, and more. Help is available via the 24-hour hotline (435) 233-5732, CALL OR TEXT.

You can also always call the statewide domestic violence hotline which is run through the Utah domestic violence coalition (800) 897-LINK (5465)

There are service providers throughout the state who provide free and confidential services for survivors, Canyon Creek Services is one of those places if you give them a call and you’re not within their service area they’ll refer you to the service provider wherever you live.

Take a look at the upcoming events in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month:

Dine-Out for Domestic Violence Awareness Month is the new version of a long-standing Canyon Creek Services fundraiser and awareness campaign. Throughout the entire month of October, restaurants in the Cedar City area will be displaying Canyon Creek Services awareness materials like brochures, signs, etc., and asking patrons to round up their tab to the nearest dollar to support Canyon Creek Services. Additionally, five restaurants will be hosting Dine out for Domestic Violence Awareness Month events on select days and times where a portion of the proceeds during that period will be donated to Canyon Creek Services.

Our first ever Domestic Violence Awareness Month Jam Concert will be held on October 18th from 5-8 pm at the Diamond Z Arena. This FREE concert will feature local bands and food trucks. There will also be fun activities for individuals and families. You can learn more here .

. Partnering with Southern Utah University and the Lauren McCluskey Foundation to host a Lauren McCluskey Memorial Walk on the 3rd anniversary of Lauren’s death on October 22nd from 1-2 pm on the Southern Utah University track in the Eccles Coliseum.

If you would like to learn more about the Stop The Violence Utah Campaign you can visit their website.

