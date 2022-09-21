SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Good food. Good entertainment. Good times. The 2022 Afro Utah Festival promises to deliver it all this Saturday – September 24th – at The Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City. The festival kicks off at 1 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

The Afro Utah Festival is a cultural event that provides those who identify as African Americans, Africans, Afro-Caribbeans, West Indian, Afro-Latino, Afro-European, and everyone with African ancestry” the opportunity to share their culture, pride, and their heritage with others. Organizers say with the rise of the black population in Utah, there has become a need to not only enlighten others about the Black and African communities but also showcase the great work and contributions blacks are making in the community. The festival will highlight, promote, and recognize Afro-black culture and the great work Afro blacks are doing in the community.

The festival is organized by the GK Folks Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing education, empowerment, entrepreneurial and mental health resources/opportunities for young Africans, immigrants, and refugees to become catalysts for change. The festival also aims to provide a fun cultural event to promote Afro Culture in Utah. The Afro Utah Festival is just one of the many programs of the foundation.

Visit the Afro Utah Festival online for more information.