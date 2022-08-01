OREM, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – An African proverb says “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” The public is invited to engage and celebrate the African spirit together Saturday, August 6 in Orem at the African Heritage Festival. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Orchard at University Place in Orem.

The African Heritage Festival 2022 is an annual cultural celebration to showcase African cultures and to highlight the diversity, traditions, and values of the African continent through storytelling, music, dance, poetry, art, and crafts. It is free to the general public. You can support local businesses and entrepreneurs featuring vendors across food, fashion, beauty, wellness, design, arts, crafts & more.

Ngoma y’Africa Cultural Center (NACC) is a nonprofit organization established in the year 2016. The NACC is dedicated to teaching the community about the African culture by engaging individuals of all ages in various classes and workshops on African history, languages, dance, and drumming. The organization showcases the beauty of African arts and crafts, by organizing stage performances, festivals, and events in conference centers, and by presenting at school assemblies, churches, corporations, marriages, and holiday celebrations such as Black History month, Kwanzaa, and more.

The African Heritage Festival is to foster the Ubuntu spirit in the Utah community.

Learn more about The African Heritage Festival by clicking here.