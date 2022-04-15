SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Looking for fun Easter-themed project to do with the kids this weekend? Look no further, our crafting friend Tracy Rushton with Paper Closet Designs has the perfect DIY-holiday craft project – Mini Easter Baskets. Watch the video or check out PaperClosetDesigns.com for instructions.

Here’s What You Need:

  • SVG File or PDF Template- available at paperclosetdesigns.com
  • Cardstock
  • Printed or patterned paper
  • Glue or tape runner

Suggested Filler:

  • Plastic Easter Eggs
  • Chocolate Eggs
  • Ferrero Rocher
  • Easter Candy
  • Paper Flowers