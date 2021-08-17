Adopt a furry friend on Black Cat Appreciation Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – August 17th Black Cat Appreciation Day. The day is intended to help dispel myths and fears about black cats. Now, don’t get it confused with National Black Cat Day, which is October 27th.

Black Cat Appreciation Day is aimed at putting superstitions aside and declaring that all cats, including black cats, are adorable and loving. Some people think black cats are mischievous, spooky, can cause bad luck or are too mysterious.

A sad fact is that black cats are less likely to be adopted. We asked Best Friends Animal Society to share a couple of profiles of black cats available for adoption now. These cute cats need good homes.

This is “Bear”. He’s about 4-years-old. They say Bear is very sweet, playful and they say he’s a very easy-going cat. And bear loves to look out the window.

And here’s “Barnacle”. He’s 10-years-old. He’s an angel with perfect litter box habits. Barnacle is low maintenance, a calm cat they say, but full of character. He has a cosmetic defect, that causes one of his eyes to slant slightly.

Both cats are up for adoption through Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City. Go online or call them today for more information.

Best Friends Animal Society – Salt Lake City

2005 South 1100 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

801-574-2454