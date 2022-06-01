SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Some of the hottest romance and love stories play out on Hallmark and Lifetime. Both networks are well known for their dramatic love stories and romance comedies. One of the busiest actresses in Hollywood helping to bring those stories to life is Anna Marie Dobbins, a leading actress in the Rom-Com genre.

Dobbins dished with The Daily Dish recently about her busy movie-making career and her other loves – like creating her own liine of secure hand bags, totes and clutches. Her anti-theft handbag line is called Offero, and include locking straps and zippers, RFID shielding pockets and slash proof lining. Dobbins says proceeds from each bag sold are donated to disaster relief efforts around the world.

Back to her busy acting career, Dobbins has appeared in more than 15 films and projects in the past 3 years – and that’s during a global pandemic. Her next starring roles are in films slated for release later this year and include the romantic comedy LOOKING FOR DR. LOVE and the holiday flick ROMANCE ON ICE which features her starring as a figure skater who falls for a prince – truly all the makings of the holiday hit of the 2022 season.

Anna Marie’s most recent film, KILLER RIVALRY, recently premiered on April 22nd on the Lifetime Movie Network. The “My Crazy Ex” star landed her first lead role in Lifetime’s STALKED BY MY DOCTOR: PATIENT’S REVENGE back in 2018 which then catapulted her to starring as the lead in back-to-back films, quickly rising her amongst the ranks as a TV movie fan favorite. Since beginning her fast-tracked career, she has gained the admiration of some of Hollywood’s longtime actors including Eric Roberts and Vivica A. Fox, starring alongside both seperately in four movies throughout the past two years.

Born in Alabama, Anna Marie started her dance career at age 3 and began competitive dancing by the age of 8. Being in the spotlight, she found a love for entertaining and decided to explore acting and modeling where eventually she landed roles in FOOTLOOSE, “Being Mary Jane” and “Vampire Diaries”.

When Dobbins finds time in between filming and her handbag brand, she is focusing on her health and fitness through dance and yoga and is passionate about helping children and raising awareness about mental health.

You can follow Dobbins’ career on social media: @AnnaMarieDobbins (Instagram)