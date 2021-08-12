Actress Alex Meneses dishes about the drama on CW’s “Walker” season finale

LOS ANGELES, California (ABC4 Utah) – ALMA Award nominated actress, model, and philanthropist Alex Meneses stars alongside Jared Padalecki and Lindsey Morgan in The CW’s hit series “Walker” (Season finale premieres August 12th – 8pm on Utah’s CW30).

A reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Walker” follows the adventures of Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being under cover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He must attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenage daughter and navigate clashes with his family — an ADA brother who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother and his traditional rancher father. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.

Meneses plays ‘Adriana’, Micki’s (Morgan) mother, a successful psychiatrist and published author. She is a strong personality who’s manipulative and very invasive when it comes to her daughter Micki’s life.

Meneses dished with ABC4’s Daily Dish about Walker’s first season finale and teased our audience with some hints about season 2.

Alex Meneses is a Chicago native who fell in love with acting while in high school after being inspired by a performance from Rita Moreno in “West Side Story.” Following high school, Meneses landed a modeling contract and moved to Europe where she worked regularly in Italy, France and Greece. Upon her return to the US, she entered The Lee Strasberg Theater Institute to hone her acting skills. Meneses first rose to fame as ‘Teresa Morales’ on CBS’ hit series “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” and would later go on to receive an ALMA Award nomination, as well as a Comedy Award nomination for her role as the luscious Italian girlfriend of Brad Garrett on the hit CBS sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

When Meneses is not busy acting, she can be found dedicating her time, money and heart to her philanthropic and volunteer work. Meneses has served on the Board of Trustees at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for over ten years and has helped to raise tens of millions of dollars for the hospital. She also serves on the Boards for United Hope for Animals and The Chicago Symphony and is a member of The Chicago Historical Society.

The season finale of “Walker” airs Thursday Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. on Utah’s CW30. Catch up on Season 1 online.