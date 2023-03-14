SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — CW’s Superman and Lois is returning for its third season, and fans are in for a treat as the show takes a deeper dive into its characters and storylines. Actor, writer, and director Wolé Parks, who plays John Henry Irons, aka “Captain Luthor” or The Stranger, gave a glimpse into what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Parks acknowledged that the show’s first season was all about creating his character and establishing the unique dynamic between Superman and Lois. However, the third season will be different and delve into more serious and deeper themes. Family remains a core element of the show, but the stakes are higher this time around.

Parks’ character is an engineer who dons a suit of armor and, in the comic books, comes to be after a man dies, and he wants to fill the void left behind. However, the show’s version has some differences, and Captain Luthor is out for revenge after a tragic incident.

Parks shared that he’s excited for fans to see Chad Coleman, who plays Bruno Mannheim, the head of a mob organization and the season’s main villain. Coleman brings a lot of gravitas to the role, and viewers can expect intense fights, dramatic scenes, and cool special effects.

Aside from acting, Parks is also interested in directing, and he revealed that he’s been shadowing one of the show’s directors, David Ramsey, with the hopes of directing an episode in the future.

Season 3 of Superman and Lois premieres on Tuesday at 8:00 PM on Utah’s CW30. Viewers who miss it live can catch it on the CW app.