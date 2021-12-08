Actor, dancer Aaron Dalla Villa dishes about Alpha Rift and upcoming projects

NEW YORK CITY, NY (ABC4 UTAH) – Funny man, heartthrob, dancer, and action star Aaron Dalla Villa is lighting up movie theatres, televisions and streaming devices across the US with the release of his film ALPHA RIFT. Leading the action/sci-fi film alongside movie veteran and horror legend Lance Henriksen. Aaron recently dished with ABC4’s Daily Dish about the film ALPHA RIFT, his other current projects, his truly one of a kind story from being homeless for a time to breaking down Hollywood’s door, as well as his career overall having already been featured in projects including the 2019 horror film TRICK, Peacock’s “Girls5eva,” Hulu’s PLEDGE, and FOX’s “Gotham,” just to name a few of his projects.

Written and directed by Dan Lantz, the creator of “Bloodrunners,” ALPHA RIFT follows your average American geek, ‘Nolan’ (Aaron Dalla Villa), as he finds a magical helmet that thrusts him into a world of modern-day knights fighting supernatural evil, he’s forced to become the hero he was destined to be. The film also features veteran horror actor Lance Henriksen, Rachel Nielsen, Philip N. Williams and Graham Wolfe.

Born and raised in Suffolk, VA, Aaron found his love for the arts from a young age and studied music and dance training at the prestigious Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia, in classical ballet and classical modern dance. He had a career in dance and worked with Nashville Ballet, Elements Contemporary Ballet, and Minnesota Ballet Theatre before moving to NYC. After moving to NYC, Aaron continued to pursue performance as an actor before eventually moving to Chicago and landing a gig with the Elements Contemporary Ballet. After a contract ending ankle injury, Aaron needed a new outlet for his artistic endeavors and had turned to acting after a Craigslist ad caught his eye doing dinner theatre work in Chicago. After working and building his resume, he moved back to NYC when a manager he’d been in contact with had suggested making the move to pursue his career more seriously.

After moving back to NYC, Aaron began taking acting and singing lessons as well as dance classes once his injury was healed enough. From there, Aaron’s work and career began picking up and began booking more projects. Aaron’s first big projects was a series called “Duels,” and the film PLEDGE before going on to starring in the Halloween horror film TRICK alongside Omar Epps.

Visit AarronDallaVilla.com to learn more about this talent, young performer.