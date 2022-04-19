SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – In honor of National Garlic Day (April 19) we dished up a aromatic delight in the Daily Dish Kitchen – Skillet Potatoes with Garlic and Peppers.

Each year on April 19th, National Garlic Day celebrates a vegetable also known as the stinking rose. The fragrant and potent root has been seasoning dishes for thousands of years.

Myth and superstition reek of garlic. The most familiar one suggests that garlic wards off vampires. This same theory seemed to work on witches, werewolves, demons and other such evils one might cross. Folklore also tells us garlic grew from satan’s left footprint when he left the Garden of Eden. Greek midwives used garlic to keep evil spirits away, and courage filled Roman soldiers who consumed the bulb.

Consider our dreams and garlic too. Our dreams often have meaning and dreaming of garlic is no different. To dream about garlic in the house suggests good luck and if the dream includes eating garlic (perhaps in a pesto sauce), there might be hidden secrets. Over 300 varieties of garlic grow around the world to dream about as well!

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalGarlicDay

• Celebrate the day by cooking a terrific meal with garlic.

• Attend one of the many garlic festivals around the world.

• Share your favorite recipes using garlic.

• Plant garlic in your garden so you can have the freshest bulbs possible.

• Share photos of delicious garlic dishes.

• Add some extra garlic to your pizza, pasta, or bread.

• Use #NationalGarlicDay to share on social media.

SKILLET POTATOES WITH GARLIC AND PEPPERS

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 12 garlic cloves, peeled (chef suggests halving the cloves)

• 2 pounds potatoes, cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch cubes (about 7 cups)

• 1 teaspoon salt (you can also use Garlic Salt)

• 1/2 teaspoon pepper (you can also use Seasoned Pepper)

• 1 large sweet red pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (chef suggestion – use a medley of peppers to add more flavor and color)

Directions

In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add garlic cloves; cook, uncovered, until almost tender, 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Increase heat to medium. Stir in potatoes, salt and pepper. Cook, uncovered, 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add red pepper; cook and stir until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

3/4 cup: 131 calories, 4g fat (1g saturated fat), 0 cholesterol, 303mg sodium, 23g carbohydrate (2g sugars, 3g fiber), 3g protein.