A quick Japanese lesson on the Daily Dish

TOKYO, Japan (ABC4 Utah) – In the spirit of the summer games going on in Japan, we’re learning some Japanese on the Daily Dish. See if you can pick up these words related to the summer games with us.

Today’s Japanese Word of the Day is DENTO. What does Dento mean translated in English? It means tradition. Dento, or tradition, not to be confused with Bento which is Japanese for lunchbox.

Some bonus Japanese words to learn:

“SUPOOTSU” – PRONOUNCED “SPO-OATS” — IT’S “SPORTS” IN ENGLISH

“NATSU” – PRONOUNCED “NATS-ZU”…. THIS MEANS “SUMMER” IN ENGLISH

“SHENSHU” – PRONOUNCED “SEN-SHOE” … MEANING “ATHLETE” IN ENGLISH

“OMEDETO” – PROUNCED “O-MEH-DEH-TOE” – WHICH MEANS “CONGRATULATIONS”

“RIREI” – PRONOUNCED “VEE-DAY” – THERE IS NO “R” OR “L” TECHNICALLY IN THE JAPENESE LANGUAGE… SO “VEE-DAY” MEANS “RELAY” IN ENGLISH.

