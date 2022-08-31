SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Three year old Ember wished to be a mermaid for a day. And her wish came true! Thanks to Make-A-Wish Utah and the team at Beddy’s, who partnered to grant little Ember her wish recently.

Research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Make-A-Wish works with community partners to grand wishes to children with critical illnesses and their families. Beddy’s, a Utah based bedding company, has been a significant partner of Make-A-Wish Utah since 2020 and has provided joy to many wish kids and their families. Beddy’s has donated $136,000, granting nearly 30 wishes for wish kids in Utah. A portion of a Beddy’s pruchase is donated to Make-A-Wish Utah to help fund wishes.

