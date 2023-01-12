MIDVALE, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The 6th Annual Wasatch Improv Festival is set to take place over Martin Luther King Weekend, drawing troupes from across the country to the Midvale Performing Arts Center in Utah.

The festival has switched from a summer event to the winter in order to take advantage of the slower season in the improv world. Festival organizers have found that acts enjoy the unique experience of coming to Utah in the winter and have found success with the change in schedule.

The festival features several options for classes and outside activities, as well as a “family” feel throughout the event. Additionally, all shows are recorded and made available to the participating troupes.

This year, troupes from California, Idaho, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Washington, Tennessee, Oregon, and Vermont will join local Utah troupes on stage. Shows start at 7:30 PM and are expected to wrap up around 10 PM.

All ages are welcome, but there will be a few “adult” acts that will be announced before they begin. These acts will be the last performances of the night.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the door for $15 per show, or $26 for a full pass. Discounted tickets are also available online. The festival will also feature a free show on Thursday night, featuring Utah troupes and Quick Wits introducing a new “game show” format.

Improv comedy is a form of performance where actors create comedy skits and sketches on the spot, with little or no preparation. It is a popular genre, and many people are familiar with shows like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” on the CW network.