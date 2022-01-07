SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Nicea shared one of her favorite slow cooker recipes with us in honor of January being National Slow Cooker Month.
This 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Fajita Salsa Chicken is a snap to prep and requires just a handful of ingredients. The perfect recipe for when you’re short on time but still want a delicious, real food dinner!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs
- 1-2 medium yellow onions thinly sliced
- 1-2 medium bell peppers red, yellow, orange or green, thinly sliced
- 1 16-oz jar salsa divided, any brand you like, avoid any with added sugar/ingredients you can’t pronounce
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Juice of 1 lime about 2 tablespoons
- RECIPE SERVES 4-6
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add the chicken, onions, peppers, about ⅔ of the salsa, and salt to a 6-quart slow cooker, stirring to combine.
- Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 6, or until the chicken and vegetables are very tender.
- Uncover and remove the chicken to a cutting board. Shred with two forks or cut into pieces.
- If there is a lot of liquid in the slow cooker you can drain some off or leave it all in, depending on whether you want a drier or saucier consistency.
- Add back the chicken, the remaining salsa, and lime juice, stirring everything together. Taste and add additional salt, lime juice or salsa if you like.
RECIPE ADAPTATIONS & SUGGESTIONS
- Set aside some of the cooked, shredded chicken for resistant eaters. Serve with a veggie of choice.
- Use whatever salsa you like, just be sure to check the ingredient list and try to avoid brands with added sugar or with ingredients you can’t pronounce.
- This chicken and veggie mixture is extremely versatile, so serve it however you like. Stuffed into tacos, wrapped in lettuce leaves, over brown rice, or just as it is.
- Feel free to pile on the toppings. Think sliced avocado, sour cream, grated cheese, chopped cilantro, green onions, or hot sauce.