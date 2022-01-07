SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Nicea shared one of her favorite slow cooker recipes with us in honor of January being National Slow Cooker Month.

This 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Fajita Salsa Chicken is a snap to prep and requires just a handful of ingredients. The perfect recipe for when you’re short on time but still want a delicious, real food dinner!

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs

1-2 medium yellow onions thinly sliced

1-2 medium bell peppers red, yellow, orange or green, thinly sliced

1 16-oz jar salsa divided, any brand you like, avoid any with added sugar/ingredients you can’t pronounce

½ teaspoon salt

Juice of 1 lime about 2 tablespoons

RECIPE SERVES 4-6

INSTRUCTIONS

Add the chicken, onions, peppers, about ⅔ of the salsa, and salt to a 6-quart slow cooker, stirring to combine. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 6, or until the chicken and vegetables are very tender. Uncover and remove the chicken to a cutting board. Shred with two forks or cut into pieces. If there is a lot of liquid in the slow cooker you can drain some off or leave it all in, depending on whether you want a drier or saucier consistency. Add back the chicken, the remaining salsa, and lime juice, stirring everything together. Taste and add additional salt, lime juice or salsa if you like.

RECIPE ADAPTATIONS & SUGGESTIONS

Set aside some of the cooked, shredded chicken for resistant eaters. Serve with a veggie of choice. Use whatever salsa you like, just be sure to check the ingredient list and try to avoid brands with added sugar or with ingredients you can’t pronounce. This chicken and veggie mixture is extremely versatile, so serve it however you like. Stuffed into tacos, wrapped in lettuce leaves, over brown rice, or just as it is. Feel free to pile on the toppings. Think sliced avocado, sour cream, grated cheese, chopped cilantro, green onions, or hot sauce.