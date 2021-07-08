5 easy exercises to do at home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – While the pandemic is still looming, it’s all about the at-home workouts these days. Nationally recognized fitness trainer, author and public speaker Eraldo Maglara shares some simple exercises you can do at home that will help get you in shape.

Eraldo’s book, “The Real Fountain of Youth: Simple Lifestyle Changes for Productive Longevity,” offers relatable tips & advice on aging & health. Eraldo received his certification from the National Personal Training Institute (NPIT), as well as the National Strength & Conditioning Association (NSCA).

Get more fitness and healthy living tips from Eraldo online at eraldofitness.com.