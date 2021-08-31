5 Canyons Bike Challenge peddles to prevent child abuse in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 5 Canyons Bike Challenge & Ultramarathon is a major endurance event held each September to raise money and awareness to put an end to child abuse. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Greg Hoole, an attorney and avid cyclist who also serves on the board of Prevent Child Abuse Utah, says the bike challenge goes up each of Salt Lake City’s five riding canyons in one day, ascending more than 14,000 feet over 115 miles. Organizers say it is one of the hardest and most beautiful bike routes in the country. The ultramarathon is held the same day and covers more than 35 miles through some of Utah’s most scenic mountain trails. Both events end at the Utah State Capitol.

The event and many participating teams, like Hoole’s Team Wheels of Justice, help raise awareness and money to support child abuse prevention education efforts and Prevent Child Abuse Utah. Studies show that 1 in 10 children in Utah will be sexually abused before they turn 18. Also, according to Laurieann Thorpe, Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Utah, child abuse leads to many other societal problems down the road. Thorpe and Hoole say countless of other problems are prevented for every child that is protected from abuse.

Hoole says the nickname for 5 Canyons is “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” a symbolic reference of the incredible challenge that 5 Canyons presents in two respects: First, it shows kids that no mountain is too high to keep them from being helped. Second, it shows kids that may have been abused that they can overcome any challenge, that they don’t need to be victims and that they can become survivors.

To support Team Wheels of Justice visit TeamWheelsOfJustice.org. To support Prevent Child Abuse Utah or to learn more about PCAU’s programs and services, visit PCAUtah.org.