SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – For the 24th year running, the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City will host the “Together for a Cure: MS Luncheon” next month, an annual event that brings together supporters and individuals affected by multiple sclerosis (MS).

The event, which includes a champagne brunch, silent auction, program, and fashion show, is open to anyone and tickets, tables, and sponsorships are still available on the organization’s website.

“MS affects nearly 6,000 people in Utah alone and almost a million in the United States,” said Kasee Thomas from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. “These events are crucial for raising funds for our mission.”

The event aims to raise funds for cutting-edge research, advocacy, professional education, and programs and services to help people living with MS. With the funds donated to the society, the organization is working on researching the causes of MS and how to stop it in its tracks.

Seventy percent of those living with MS are women, making the luncheon particularly important for women to come together and support each other.

In addition to the silent auction, the luncheon will also feature a fashion show sponsored by Kuhl, Ivy City Co, and Katie Waltman. All models in the show are living with MS or supporting someone in their life who is living with the disease.

“It’s really so inspiring to see men and women up on the stage, having a great time, and supporting a cause that is so near to their hearts,” Thomas said.

The event will also include a photo booth, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a mission speaker, Heidi Petersen, a local pageant queen who lives with MS and is raising awareness through her platform.

The “Together for a Cure: MS Luncheon” will take place on Saturday, March 11, at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.