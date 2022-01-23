2022 Slamdance Film Festival goes virtual, expands and boosts access

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 28th Annual Slamdance Film Festival is underway, going virtual for a second consecutive year due to COVID safety concerns. Nicea spoke with co-founder and executive director of Slamdance, Peter Baxter, to see what festival goers should expect for the 2022 festival.

Baxter said the most important thing about the festival is how accessible it is to the people interested in independent film. Baxter said anyone can be part of the “in-crowd” at Slamdance with the festival’s full catalog of films being available online, 24/7, for $10.

Baxter said Slamdance recently announced the launch of Slamdance Channel, which gives global access year round to the festival’s revolutionary content. Slamdance organizers say the festival offers one of the most diverse lineups available at any film festival, including spotlights on films, filmmakers of all skill and ability levels, including first-time filmmakers with one-of-a-kind visual styles and filmmakers with disabilities being showcased in a new program called “Unstoppable.”

For more information or online access to Slamdance, visit SlamdanceChannel.com. You an also visit the Slamdance Festival site at Slamdance.com.