2 new children’s books you need to buy now

Writing a children’s book may not be as easy as it seems. Surae and co-worker Mike Agrelius dish on the process of writing their children’s books.

Mike is about to release his second book, ‘Elephant Glue.’ His first book is called ‘Hear What’s Here.’ It’s about homophones and uses words that sound the same but mean different things.

Surae shared her experience of writing her book 5 years ago. She had shelved it until about a year ago during the pandemic. Surae, ‘I said now or never.’ It was also the suggestion of Mike, to start a Kickstarter and the rest is history. The success of her Kickstarter allowed her to print and publish my book. The first shipment just arrived in the U.S. this month. You can preorder here: Lucieandgray.com

Mike Agrelius’ book ‘Hear What’s HERE’ is available now at RedBalloonToyStore.com and Barnes and Noble.

ELEPHANT GLUE can be pre-ordered at Indiegogo.com.