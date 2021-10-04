10,000 Beds connects people to addiction recovery services

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – “We envision a world where all individuals in recovery from a substance use disorder – from any and all backgrounds – are not sidelined because of their past, but welcomed, embraced and included as valuable, lovable people with limitless futures,” says Jean Krisle, Founder and CEO of 10,000 Beds, Inc. a Utah-based nonprofit focused on connecting people with addiction recovery services throughout the country.

Krisle says she started 10,000 bed in 2014 because of her son’s experience with addiction. She says it is important for people in recovery to rebuild their self-esteem and recognize their value to the world.

10,000 Beds coordinates treatment for people with vetted programs throughout the country. The nonprofit currently has a network of nearly 200 treatment programs nationwide who support 10,000 Beds through it’s establish scholarship program. Participating treatment program partners donate at least one addiction treatment scholarship annually for qualifying applicants who are without resources and actively seek help for addiction.

Visit 10000beds.org for more information on its services and how you can help. To support 10,000 Beds’ “Breakfast of Heroes” event on December 9, 2021, email Jean Krisle directly at Jean@10000beds.org.