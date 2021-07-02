Utah Symphony playing at Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens July 7

Thanksgiving Point is proud to host an evening with the Utah Symphony, presented by Kem and Carolyn Gardner, at the outdoor Waterfall Amphitheatre in Ashton Gardens on Wednesday, July 7 in celebration of Independence Day.

“It will be great to gather as a community again after so many canceled events and activities in 2020,” said Thanksgiving Point President and CEO, McKay Christensen. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Utah Symphony and guests back to the Ashton Gardens to enjoy the beauty of our surroundings and incredible music.”

The Utah Symphony with Conner Gray Covington, conductor, will accompany Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson as she narrates Copland’s Lincoln Portrait as a special number. They will also play featured works celebrating the American spirit, including classic compositions by John Williams, Charles Ives, Bernstein, Sousa, Aaron Copland, Peter Boyer, Edward Elgar, and Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Following the performance, guests will be treated to a professional firework show high above the Ashton Garden’s waterfall.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at thanksgivingpoint.org/events/utah-symphony/.

Gates open at 6:30 pm for the 8:30 pm performance time. It is recommended guests arrive early for best seating options as the venue fills up quickly. Ashton Gardens will also close to the public that evening at 5 pm. This is a rain or shine event.

Seating options include reservable chairs or general admission on the grass. Those choosing to sit on the grass may bring blankets and low beach chairs. There are also designated areas for wheelchair seating.

Guests may pre-order a picnic dinner, bring their own picnics, or purchase concessions.

Ticketing Information (Guests of all ages require a ticket) *:

$25/Advance General Admission

$30/Day-of General Admission

$55/Reserved Seating

$60/Day-of Reserved Seating (if available)

*Thanksgiving Point members receive a 10% discount on tickets.

