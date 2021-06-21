Summer is officially here and we have the perfect salad to help you cool off

Summer has officially started as of yesterday so a nice, crisp, cool salad packed full of flavor is what is on the menu today on ABC4 Utah!

Thai Beef and Cucumber Salad

Ingredients : 1 pound beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick 1 English or hothouse cucumber, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into thin slices 1 teaspoon olive oil 1 cup halved grape tomatoes 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 2 tablespoons chopped unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

: Beef Marinade: 1/3 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger 1 teaspoon minced garlic

Cucumber Marinade: 1/4 cup rice vinegar 2 tablespoons sugar 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice



Instructions: Cut beef Top Round Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Combine beef marinade ingredients in a large bowl. Add beef; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Cook’s Tip : 1 pound beef Ranch Steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick, may also be used. Whisk cucumber marinade ingredients in a medium bowl until sugar is dissolved. Stir in cucumber. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes. Drain cucumber in colander; discard marinade. Set aside. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until the outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef. Toss cucumber, tomatoes, cilantro, and peanuts in a large bowl. Divide evenly among 4 plates. Arrange steak slices over salad.

Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle. This is important now that summer is here because you’ll want to be out and about hiking, biking, walking, and exploring whenever you can. Make sure you are getting the nutrients you need in every meal. For more recipes and additional information about Utah Beef Council, visit their website.

Print this recipe for your records here.

This article contains sponsored content.