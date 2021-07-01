Stars, Stripes, and Roller Coasters

Celebrate your freedom by spending the holiday weekend at Lagoon! Right now you can save up to $9 off the regular price of $69.95 when attending one single day or you can Buy 2 – 3 for $64.95 plus tax, each OR purchase 4+ and only pay $60.95 plus tax for each ticket.

Use promo code: FREEDOM when purchasing online. Tickets are only valid for one single-day attendance visit between July 1st – July 5th, 2021.

Lagoon is currently open daily: Sunday-Thursday 10 am – 9 pm Friday & Saturday 10am -10pm Lagoon-A-Beach Daily 11 am – 7 pm



Looking to get out of the house for the weekend but you don’t want to go far? Stay and play at Lagoon’s R.V. Park and Campground! They offer a beautiful, shaded area with convenient access to the amusement park. Hurry and book your campground reservations, and save on your park admission too!

Also, Lagoon is hiring! Ages 14 and up, with Free entrance to the park included. Apply here.

For more information about Lagoon and what you can do, visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.