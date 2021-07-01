Safely celebrate the 4th of July at The Gateway

Today on The Daily Dish, Jennifer Burns is at The Gateway and they’re “dishing” about the events that will be going on this weekend for the 4th of July.

With Fire Agencies valley-wide strongly suggesting everyone “Skip a Year” due to the potential dangers associated with heat and drought conditions why not visit The Gateway.

The Celebration at The Gateway will be Family-friendly with yard games, face painting, and prizes. They will also include live entertainment, including Changing Lanes and DJs on the main stage, plus a Karaoke stage on 100 South. The Official fireworks celebrations are being held on Sunday, July 4th from 5 PM -10 PM.

This year’s celebration will be the first one since 2019 due to COVID and they’re excited to be back – Bigger and better than before! So, come out to The Gateway, purchase food from one of the many restaurants that are available or you can grab something from a food truck that will be out on the Plaza. Also offering local craft beer from Bohemians. Not sure how you’ll get there? You can Ride a GreenBike to the festivities for just one dollar with kiosk code: 7419, Valid July 3rd – July 7th.

For more information visit The Gateway’s website.

