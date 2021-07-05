MASH stars coming to FANX Salt Lake in September!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Three stars from one of the most watch TV shows in history are coming to Utah in September for the FANX Salt Lake Comic Convention. The show is MASH. The stars scheduled to appear include Emmy-Award winner Loretta Swit who portrayed Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan; Jamie Farr who played Corp. Max Kilnger; and Jeff Maxwell who portrayed Igor, the chef at MASH 4077.

MASH ran from 1972 to 1983 and included 256 episodes following the events of a mobile surgical hospital and its team during the Korean War. The MASH finale, Goodbye, Farewell and Amen aired on February 28, 1983 and became the most-watched scripted broadcast in American television history with more than 121.6 million viewers tuning in, a record that still holds today.

FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ Fall 2021 is September 16-18, 2021 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Visit FanXSaltLake.com to see all the guest announcements for this year’s comic convention.

You can currently watch episodes of MASH on Utah’s MeTV 4.2 – click here to see the schedule for show times.