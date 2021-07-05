I smell steak! Get this delicious bruschetta recipe now

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – This steak and pesto bruschetta recipe is a perfect summer appetizer and easy to make. Visit UtahBeef.org for other delicious dishes from the Utah Beef Council.

Steak and Pesto Bruschetta
1 lb. boneless steak
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 large cilantro or parsley bunch, divided
1 garlic clove, chopped
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shredded
1/4 cup pine nuts, almonds, walnuts or pecans, toasted
1/3 cup olive oil
1 baguette loaf, 1/4” slices
2 tomatoes, chopped
Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Season steaks with salt and pepper. In a large skillet or greased grill over medium high heat, cook steaks to desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.

In a blender or food processor, add 3/4 of the cilantro or parsley, garlic, parmesan cheese, nuts, olive oil, salt and pepper. Place baguette slices on a greased baking sheet. Spread pesto on each slice. Bake for 5 minutes or until lightly crisp. Top with steak slices. Chop remaining cilantro or parsley. Garnish each bruschetta piece with chopped tomato and cilantro or parsley on top of steak. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of Jennifer Burns (Instagram: @jbcookinghost)

