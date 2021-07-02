Brunch hard with all the right flavors at Sunday’s Best

Taste Utah is at another Patrick McHenry concept (Oakwood Fire Kitchen, Ginger Street, Dirty Bird). Just as he has done with his other restaurants, he has teamed up with Tyler Stokes at Provisions in Millcreek.

Sunday’s Best, located in Sandy, offers the classics like eggs benedict to contemporary dishes like fried chicken and waffles and gluten free pancakes made with almond flour. All the flavors are right at this new brunch destination.

HOURS & LOCATION

10672 State Street,

Sandy, UT 84070

(801) 441-3331

MONDAY ~ FRIDAY

8AM – 3PM

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

8AM – 4PM

This article contains sponsored content.