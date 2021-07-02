Brunch hard with all the right flavors at Sunday’s Best

Taste Utah is at another Patrick McHenry concept (Oakwood Fire Kitchen, Ginger Street, Dirty Bird). Just as he has done with his other restaurants, he has teamed up with Tyler Stokes at Provisions in Millcreek.
Sunday’s Best, located in Sandy, offers the classics like eggs benedict to contemporary dishes like fried chicken and waffles and gluten free pancakes made with almond flour. All the flavors are right at this new brunch destination.
HOURS & LOCATION
10672 State Street,
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 441-3331
MONDAY ~ FRIDAY
8AM – 3PM
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
8AM – 4PM
This article contains sponsored content.