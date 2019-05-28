Skip to content
ABC 4
North Salt Lake
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
The Big Game
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Jessop’s Journal
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
CW30
The CW
Don't Miss
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Giveaway Sweepstakes
The Big Game
KTVX/KUCW Pro Football Challenge 2019 Contest
Going Agg
American Idol Auditions
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Trending Stories
DEA warns of nationwide scam now targeting Utahns
Salt Lake City movie theater takes extra precautions amid ‘Joker’ premiere
Police: 19-year-old man arrested for running national large scale drug operation
3-year-old twin girls in foster care found dead in hot car
How well is mental health in our state? New report said Utah ranks last in US
Utah teens: Largest demographic arrested for rape offenses in 2018
Former UTA employee accused of stealing more than $450,000 in rider fares
Man accused of drugging, raping and sexually assaulting three small children
BYU students expand Animojis to include Sign Language
Formerly addicted and homeless, Utah woman says Medicaid saved her life