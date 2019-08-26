Police searching for suspects after shot fired at West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Jordan Police are searching for suspects after a report of a single shot being fired outside a West Jordan home.

Police reported to a home at 1268 West 7055 South in West Jordan just after midnight Monday morning. According to the caller, she confronted several people outside her home who she thought were trying to break into a car. During the confrontation one of the suspects fired a single shot from a gun and the suspects all ran away from the home. No one was injured by the shot.

When police arrived they found a single shell casing and as they searched the area for suspects found a backpack with a gun inside. Police believe this is the gun that was shot. Police were unable to confirm if the gun was fired into the air or directly at the woman. Police are continuing to investigate who the owner of the gun is. They do not have any potential suspects at this time.