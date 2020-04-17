Zion National Park to release new film ‘We the Keepers’ during National Park Week

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Zion Forever Project and Zion National Park are releasing a new in-park film called “We the Keepers” while the park is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The film is free to view online in honor or National Park Week, which lasts from April 18 through 26. Viewers can travel inside Zion’s canyons and learn about why Zion is a global wonder that is deserving of conservation.

The in-park film will be shown in Zion Human History Museum seven days a week every 30 minutes when Zion resumes operating.

Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent, feels the new film explains why Zion is so important to Utah and visitors.

“Partnerships like the one with Zion Forever are vital to meeting our mission now and for the future. This gift to the American people that Zion Forever Project supporters have provided, inspirational in its telling of the Zion story, also seeks to inspire us all to do our part to care for and protect the park.”

Click here to view the video.

