LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Utah moves from a “moderate risk phase” to a “low risk phase” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many employers are deciding when it’s appropriate to bring employees back into the office. State and health officials have relayed the reopening guidelines to company leaders across the state to ensure a safe environment for employees and customers.

While for some companies, allowing employees to work from home longer than needed isn’t the most efficient way for workers to do their jobs, some employees are thriving while working from home.

Young Living, the global leader in essential oils recognized the increased productivity and happiness in it’s staff which led the company to the announcement made on Friday to continue allowing their over 1,200 employees at the Lehi headquarters to work from home through the end of 2020.

Young Living shifted to a remote work model for the majority of it’s staff as part of efforts to ensure the health and safety of employees on March 13. Since that time Young Living says they’ve seen a (25% productivity increase for IT and 13% increase for sales). Additionally, the company estimates that by allowing 95% of the global headquarters’ workforce to continue working from home, they will eliminate close to 21,000 pounds of carbon emissions per day, ultimately helping to improve air quality along the Wasatch Front.

So how does Young Living plan to keep employees connected and healthy while working remotely? The essential oils leader plans to take a variety of steps in this effort:

Offering virtual fitness classes to employees and their families

Providing online resources with homework help for kids and enhanced resources for therapy and counseling services

Providing essential equipment, such as laptops and headsets, to those who need it

Providing training on remote work productivity and wellness as well as manager training for managing a remote workforce

Ensuring employees stay connected through regular executive meetings and status updates, virtual themed “happy hour” chats and a comprehensive employee intranet

Launched the YL Alert app to keep U.S. employees informed in real-time about crucial news

Implemented extended emergency leave for on-site employees to support flexibility and wellness for those unable to work from home

Jared Turner, president and COO of Young Living said “Prior to the current crisis, I didn’t believe in working from home on a regular basis, but seeing the positive impact the additional flexibility has had on our employees, their families and the environment has given me a new perspective. I now believe Young Living can be even more successful and innovative as a work from home company.”

Young Living says they will continuously monitor conditions and updates related to COVID-19 and is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all employees as well as the wider community.

