Worried about your child’s GPA dropping during coronavirus pandemic?

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many parents and students are worried if the educational challenges are going to negatively affect their child’s overall grade point averages.

For high school seniors, it can be an increasingly anxious time as they apply for and seek out colleges, many whom have already been accepted for next year. They understand maintaining their grades is important and for some, it can affect their ability to receive scholarships and additional funding from their prospective schools.

Many states, including the California Department of Education, have issued grading guidelines for educators in an effort to stop anyone’s GPA’s from taking a direct hit. Grading during the COVID-19 Pandemic has brought up several questions about students being treated fairly, consistently and equally.

So what are schools around Utah doing to help ease students worried about the negative impact on their GPA’s?

Utah teachers are now transitioning to for-credit lessons online and are trying to adjust to the changes like everyone else. Students are accessing their classes through a portal like canvas, which can take them to resources and sites and help for their school work.

Sandra Riesgraf, spokesperson for the Jordan School District, said they understand grades are a concern while everyone makes the transition to digital learning during school dismissal, and they have asked teachers to be flexible with students during this time.

A statement sent out to parents in the Jordan District last week reads:

“We understand that grades can be a concern during school dismissal. If you have concerns that digital learning has negatively impacted your child’s grades during school dismissal, please contact the teacher directly. You can also contact your child’s counselor or principal for help.”

The Utah State Board of Education has implemented some guidelines to help navigate through online learning challenges but has not given any specific direct guidance on grading systems.

State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson said she wants schools to focus efforts first on the following five priorities, while also considering the health and safety of staff and their communities:

Continue providing learning opportunities for all students. Provide graduating seniors the content they need to transition. Maximize opportunities for students to continue to receive meal services. Make every effort to keep staff gainfully employed. Support student and staff mental health and social emotional needs.

The Utah State Board of Education states on their website they are committed to providing ongoing guidance and resources as the state continues to go through this unprecedented situation together.

They have provided responses to most frequently asked questions they have received about school dismissals and remote instruction.

Extended School “Soft Closure” Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Jordan School District has established a Student and Parent Technical Support Hotline number (801) 567-8999 for anyone in need of technical support for Google Classroom, Canvas, Chromebook, internet, etc.

Several school districts have implemented coronavirus related changes with resources and all continue to stress the importance of communication with teachers and administration for those who have additional concerns. Please contact your school directly for more information.