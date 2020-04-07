1  of  2
Governor Herbert and State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn have the latest on Utah’s fight against coronavirus. Wisconsin holds primary despite public health concerns, New York records largest single-day increase in deaths as US death toll tops 11,000 | What you need to know now in your afternoon update

With recent surge in packages, USPS is hiring for a variety of positions in Utah

UTAH (ABC4 News) — The United States Postal Service is hiring for several positions due to a surge in parcel volume over the past few weeks.

USPS is hiring for both temporary positions, as well as those leading to long-term careers. Temporary positions that are currently available include Temporary Carrier Assistants, who make $17. 29 an hour and Clerk Assistants and Mail Processing Assistants. Both positions make $17.95 per hour.

Courtesy: USPS

Those who are interested can apply at usps.com/careers. They should click on “Search Jobs,” and select “Utah” to search for appropriate jobs. The site includes employment requirements, job requirements, and hourly pay for each position.

Job openings are updated regularly. All applicants must be U.S. citizens or have permanent alien status. For carrier positions, applicants should have a valid driver’s license and at least two consecutive years of driving experience in the United States.

